Ginkgo Bioworks to invest $80M in Synlogic at a premium

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Ginkgo Bioworks announce a platform collaboration to accelerate expansion and development of Synlogic's pipeline of Synthetic Bioticmedicines using Ginkgo's cell programming platform for building and testing microbial strains to accelerate progression of early preclinical leads to drug candidates.

The agreement provides an $80M equity investment at a premium in Synlogic by Ginkgo and entry into a long-term strategic platform collaboration. Ginkgo purchased 6.3M shares of Synlogic common stock, and warrants to purchase up to 2.5M shares of Synlogic common stock, both at a price of $9/share. SYBX closed yesterday at $6.27.

Source: Press Release