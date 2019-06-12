Neptune +8% premarket on services deal with The Green Organic Dutchman

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) inks an agreement with The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (OTCQX:TGODF) to provide extraction, formulation and packaging services.

Neptune will extract and purify cannabinoids and terpenes from cannabis and hemp biomass received from TGOD. These extracts will be transformed into premium certified organic finished products.

Under the terms of the contract, TGOD will supply more than 230,000 kilograms of cannabis and hemp biomass spanning a three-year period.

Neptune will also formulate and package for TGOD capsules using its Licaps technology licensed from Lonza. Health Canada is expected to authorize the sale of new product forms, including vape pens and infused food and beverages in fall 2019.

The first shipment of biomass is expected in September 2019.