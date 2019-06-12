Vonage prices $300M of 1.75% convertible senior notes

Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) has priced private offering of $300M of 1.75% unsecured Convertible Senior Notes due June 1, 2024.

The notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.75% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on June 1 and December 1 of each year, beginning on December 1, 2019.

The offering of the notes is expected to close on June 14.

Net proceeds of ~$291.5M (or $335.4M if the initial purchasers exercise their option) will be used to pay the ~$24.6M cost of the capped call transactions, to repurchase ~$10M in shares and to repay a portion of the outstanding principal balance under its credit facility.

