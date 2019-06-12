Great Elm Capital prices $40M of 6.50% notes due 2024

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) has priced its underwritten public offering of $40M of its 6.50% notes due June 30, 2024, which will result in net proceeds of ~$38.2M.

The Notes may be redeemed in whole or in part on or after June 30, 2021.

The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.50% per year payable quarterly on March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31 of each year, beginning on September 30, 2019.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional $6M notes.

The closing of the transaction is expected to on or about June 18.

Previously: Great Elm Capital offers senior notes due 2024 (June 11)