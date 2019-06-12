Novartis' Cosentyx shows sustained benefit in late-stage psoriatic arthritis study

New data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, FUTURE 5, evaluating Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Cosentyx (secukinumab) in adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) showed a durable treatment effect. The results are being presented at EULAR in Madrid.

Almost 90% of treated patients showed no radiographic progression over two years. Over half achieved ACR50 (50% improvement in arthritis) while almost half achieved completely clear skin (PASI 100).

Secukinumab inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin 17A (IL-17A). The FDA approved it in January 2016 for PsA and ankylosing spondylitis.