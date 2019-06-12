KKR boosts investment in firm that finances house flippers

KKR (NYSE:KKR) boosts its capital commitment to real estate loan investment platform Toorak Capital Partners to $500M.

Committed $250M in 2018 after its initial commitment of $75M in 2016.

Toorak invests in small balance real estate loans in the U.S. and the U.K., including single-family rental loans and commercial and residential bridge loans.

The company has completed more than $2.5B in investments across more than 8,000 loans in 45 states and the U.K., more than doubling Toorak's $1B milestone of total loans purchased at this time last year.

It has also secured $1B in financing from two global banking institutions.

KKR's investment was primarily funded by KKR Private Credit Opportunities II and will be used to support new product lines, including 30-year single-family rental term loans, infill ground-up construction loans, and further expansion of Toorak's multi-family bridge loan business.