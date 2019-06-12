British American Tobacco -5% after trading update

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) warns global cigarette sales volume will fall around 3.5% this year, driven lower by a 4% to 5% drop in the U.S. market. The tobacco company previously forecast a 3.0% drop.

BAT says it's on track for constant currency revenue growth in the mid-upper half of its long-term guidance range of 3% to 5%.

Due to weakening cigarette demand, BAT plans to invest further in what its New Category business and announced plans to consolidate the portfolio, which included Vype and Vuse vaping pens.

"We are creating a stronger, simpler business and driving a step change in new categories, built on the foundation of a strong combustible business," says new British American Tobacco CEO Jack Bowles.