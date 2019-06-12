Kennedy Wilson boosts stake in Dublin project to 50%

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) increases its stake in the Capital Dock mixed-use campus in Dublin to 50% from 42.5%.

AXA Investment Managers - Real Assets, acting on behalf of clients, simultaneously acquired the remaining outstanding stakes from two other investors in the project, including the adjoining State Street building.

Kennedy Wilson's share in the State Street building will be maintained at 50% and Kennedy Wilson will continue to act as asset manager for the entire mixed-use campus.

The deal excludes JPMorgan's owner-occupied office, sold to JPMorgan in 2017.

Capital Dock includes two newly developed class A office buildings totaling 216,000 square feet, the 175,000-square-foot State Street building, the 190-unit Capital Dock Residence, ~26,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, and 1.5 acres of public space.