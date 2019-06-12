IMV's DPX-Survivac shows encouraging action in mid-stage DLBCL study

Updated results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, SPiReL, evaluating IMV's (NASDAQ:IMV) lead candidate DPX-Survivac, combined with low-dose cyclophosphamide and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in patients with persistent or relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) showed a positive effect.

At the first "on treatment" assessment, 83% (n=5/6) of patients showed clinical benefit. Four experienced tumor regressions. Two achieved complete radiographic response, one achieved a partial response and two had stable cancer.

The safety profile was acceptable. There were two serious treatment-related adverse events: low white blood cell count and low neutrophil count.

DPX-Survivac is an T cell-activating immunotherapy that targets a cancer stem cell antigen called survivin. The company says survivin is a high value target because it has the capacity to disrupt cancer biology on multiple levels.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the data.