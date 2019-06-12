Loeb joins Ackman in opposing United Tech merger

More activists are protesting the United Technologies (NYSE:UTX)-Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) merger, with Third Point's Dan Loeb joining Pershing Square's Bill Ackman in opposing the deal.

Third Point holds nearly 1% of UTC shares, according to the fund's most recent quarterly regulatory filing.

President Trump has also voiced opposition to the deal, saying it made him "a little concerned" that it may weaken competition.

"We are confident that our shareholders will see the merits of this transaction and the value it brings to them and the company," United Tech said on Tuesday.