Trade Desk -5.9% as Nomura questions TAM

Nomura downgrades Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from Neutral to Reduce on the lofty investor expectations for the company's prospects.

Analyst Mark Kelley says the fundamentals are "relatively solid" but "out of sync" with near- to mid-term expectations and "the story being told."

Kelley says some investors see a $1T online advertising TAM for Trade Desk, but Google and social media companies have already claimed most of the total. Removing that portion, Kelley sees the remaining market growing to about $60B in 2021.

Kelley estimates TTD's revenue potential at $12B, roughly in-line with its market cap.

Trade Desk shares are down 5.9% to $234.70.

TTD has a Neutral Quant rating.