Alkermes advancing ALKS 4230 in kidney cancer and melanoma

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has initiated the monotherapy expansion stage of its Phase 1/2 ARTISTRY-1 trial evaluating ALKS 4230 in patients with renal cell carcinoma or melanoma. This portion of the study will assess ALKS 4230 administered intravenously for five consecutive days in up to 105 patients who have not responded to prior therapies.

ALKS 4230 is an engineered fusion protein designed to preferentially bind to and signal through the intermediate- affinity interleukin 2 (IL-2) receptor complex, thereby selectively activating and increasing the number of immunostimulatory tumor-killing immune cells while avoiding expanding immunosuppressive cells that interfere with the anti-tumor response.