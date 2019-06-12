Jacobs completes tender offer for KeyW

Through its wholly owned indirect subsidiary, Atom Acquisition Sub, Jacobs (NYSE:JEC) has successfully completed its previously announced tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, of KeyW (NASDAQ:KEYW), at a price of $11.25 per share, net to the seller in cash, without interest thereon and less any applicable withholding taxes.

The parties expect to complete the acquisition of all remaining outstanding shares of KeyW today, pursuant to a merger of Jacobs' wholly owned indirect subsidiary with and into KeyW.

Following the merger, KeyW will be a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Jacobs, and its shares will be delisted from NASDAQ.