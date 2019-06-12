Concert Pharma's CTP-692 shows favorable safety profile in early-stage studies

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) announces that results from single-dose and multiple-ascending-dose Phase 1 trials evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of CTP-692 in healthy volunteers showed that it was well-tolerated across all dose ranges tested, including those to be assessed in Phase 2 studies. Analyses of blood and urine biomarkers did not indicate any signs of renal impairment.

A Phase 2 trial in schizophrenia should launch in Q4.

CTP-692 is a deuterium-modified form of an amino acid called D-serine. The company says it has the potential to restore NMDA receptor activity in key areas of the brain in schizophrenia sufferers, adding that it will be initially developed as an adjunctive therapy with standard antipsychotic medications.