Goldman sees AllianceBernstein, BlackRock benefiting from hunt for yield

As yields drop and the increased probability of interest rate cuts trigger asset re-balancing, $184B net inflows piled into fixed income fund strategies in the first five months of the year, Goldman's Alexander Blostein writes in a note.

Also flags decelerating outflows from equity income-oriented products.

Upgrades AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) to buy, noting that it's best-positioned to benefit, along with BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) (already at buy) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) "to some degree."

Note: Quant Rating for AB at Neutral, while Sell-side average rating stands at Outperform (2 Buy, 1 Outperform, 4 Hold).

AB and BEN are most exposed to fixed income and retail equity income funds, then Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS), WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF), and BLK, Blostein writes.