Ford sets up research center in Tel Aviv

Ford (NYSE:F) announces the opening of a new research center in Tel Aviv.

The company says the research center will support the automotive and mobility businesses by identifying technologies and start-up companies in the fields of connectivity, sensors, automated-systems research, in-vehicle monitoring and cyber security.

The new center is expected to operate closely with Ford's SAIPS machine learning unit.

Yesterday, Ford Chairman Bill Ford disagreed with the assessment that the Detroit automaker is behind peers with its autonomous program.