BioCardia nabs new patent in China

The China National Intellectual Property Administration has issued BioCardia (OTCQB:BCDA) Patent No: ZL 2014 8 00125575 for “Target Site Selection, Entry and Update with Automatic Image Annotation,” with a term to January 7, 2034.

The patent describes the use of software that merges images from magnetic resonance imaging or computed tomography with fluoroscopic imaging to plan, document and deliver cell, gene, protein and other therapies using interventional catheter systems.

The image-guided technology is designed to enable real time tracking and measurement of therapy delivery.

The Company has patents pending for image-guided technology in the U.S., Europe and Japan.