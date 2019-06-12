Four Mack-Cali board nominees step down

Accelerating its board refreshment process, Mack-Cali (NYSE:CLI) says four of its current directors -- David S. Mack, Nathan Gantcher, Alan G. Philobosian, and Vincent Tese -- won't stand for re-election at its annual meeting to take place today, June 12, 2019.

That leaves 11 individuals that remain nominated to stand for election.

Mack-Cali takes further steps of opting out of Maryland's unsolicited takeovers statute, which permits the board to re-classify itself without a shareholder vote; and

Rescinds the so-called Mack agreement, which allows the Mack family to nominate up to three directors to the Mack-Cali board.

The REIT has been under pressure from activist investor Bow Street, which wants the company to be open to open to any and all proposals, including the potential sale of the company.