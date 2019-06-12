Exchange ratio for Philips' 2018 dividend

Philips' (NYSE:PHG) exchange ratio for the dividend in shares for the year 2018 has been determined at 1 new common share for every 41.6233 existing common shares.

This ratio was based on the volume weighted average price on Euronext Amsterdam of June 5, 6 and 7, 2019, of €35.3498 and was calculated in a manner that the gross dividend in shares is approximately equal to the gross dividend in cash.

Shareholders were given the opportunity to make their choice between cash and shares between May 15, 2019 and June 7, 2019. If no choice was made during this election period, the dividend will be paid in cash.

Both the dividend in cash and the dividend in shares will be made payable to shareholders from June 13, 2019.