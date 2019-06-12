Evercore ISI picks food and restaurant favorites

Evercore ISI takes a deep dive into the food and restaurant sectors with a wave of initiations and revisions.

Standing out are the new Outperform ratings issued by the firm on ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) with a price target of $36 (21% upside), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) with a price target of $825 (13% upside), Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) with a price target of $135 (13% upside), Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) with a price target of $62 (15% upside), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) with a price target of $225 (11% upside), Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) with a price target of $125 (18% upside), Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) with a price target of $16 (20% upside), Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) with a price target of $120 (12% upside) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR).