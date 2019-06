Corbus up 3% premarket on positive lenabasum data in rare autoimmune disorders

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) perks up 3% premarket on light volume in response to longer term data on lenabasum in mid-stage studies in systemic sclerosis (SSc) and dermatomyositis (DM). The results are being presented at EULAR in Madrid.

Durable improvement in SSc, measured by a scale called ACR CRISS score, was observed from month 12 through 21. 81% of patients were still enrolled in the extension study at month 21. No life-threatening adverse events or lenabasum-related discontinuations were reported. There were seven serious adverse events, none related to lenabasum. A Phase 3 trial, RESOLVE-1, is ongoing. Preliminary data are expected this summer.

Sustained improvement in DM was also observed from month 12 to month 16, measured by a scale called CDASI. No serious adverse events were reported. There were seven (35%) adverse events possibly related to lenabasum. A Phase 3 study, DETERMINE is ongoing.