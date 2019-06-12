Wrap signs distribution agreements with international and domestic distributors

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) has signed an exclusive distributor agreements with seven international distributors covering 12 countries and domestic distributor agreements with nine distributors representing 36 states in the US.

"I am pleased with the speed at which we have been able to build our distribution network since Tom has joined as President," said David Norris, CEO of Wrap Technologies. "We look forward to being able to provide the BolaWrap solution to law enforcement agencies throughout the United States and across the world."