Air fares bounce back in May

Air fares rose 2.0% on a month-to-month comparison, according to data compiled by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. The increase during the month broke a two-month streak of falling fares following the Boeing 737 Max issue.

Fares were up 0.9% in May compared to a year ago on an unadjusted basis.

Several airlines followed the lead of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in firing off $5 one-way domestic increases.

