Voya Financial preferred stock offering prices to raise $300M

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) priced its public offering of 12M depositary shares at $25.00 each for a total public offering price of $300M.

Each depositary share represents 1/40th interest in a share of its 5.35% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock, series B, $1,000 liquidation preference per share.

Proceeds to be used to purchase or redeem certain outstanding notes of Voya and for general corporate purposes.

Voya intends to apply for listing of the depositary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “VOYAPrB.”

Expected to close on June 18, 2019.