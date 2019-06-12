TheStreet agrees to a sale

The buyer is TheMaven (OTCPK:MVEN), a coalition of content producers operating on a shared digital publishing, advertising and distribution platform.

A subsidiary of TheMaven will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) for $16.5M in cash.

In addition to a pro-rata portion of the Purchase Price, shareholders of TheStreet will receive additional consideration in connection with the closing of the merger transaction consisting of, (1) a special cash distribution equal to the cash held by the company immediately prior to the closing less any excluded liabilities as agreed to between the parties; and (2) a contingent value right, or CVR, which will entitle each holder to receive a pro-rata portion of the expected release of funds from the outstanding escrow agreements entered into by the company in connection with the sale of each its RateWatch and boardEx/TheDeal businesses CVRs. That works out to a price of $6.19-$6.47 per TST share vs. yesterday's close of $5.68.

Source: Press Release