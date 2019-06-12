Study supports use of Pfizer's Xeljanz alone in rheumatoid arthritis

Results from a Phase 3b/4 clinical trial, ORAL Shift, evaluating the efficacy of Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) XELJANZ (tofacitinib) XR after the withdrawal of methotrexate in adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) showed it to be non-inferior (no worse than) to XELJANZ XR + methotrexate at week 48. The data are being presented at EULAR in Madrid.

Metroplex Clinical Research Center's Stanley Cohen, M.D. says, “The results of ORAL Shift provide important information on the use of XELJANZ XR as monotherapy after methotrexate withdrawal, which is significant as some people living with rheumatoid arthritis are unable or unwilling to use methotrexate.”

The FDA approved XELJANZ in November 2012 for RA.