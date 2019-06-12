Sell-side retreat on Dave & Buster's Entertainment

A wave of analyst downgrades are arriving in on Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) following a weak guidance update from the entertainment chain.

Wells Fargo points to lowered confidence in D&B's ability to sustainably drive SSS growth without additional margin erosion as it downgrades to Market Perform from Outperform.

WF: "While we believe the company’s strategy to drive new store growth (a long-term value creator) vs. focusing the majority of its energy on SSS growth (a near-term barometer of long-term value creation) is ultimately the proper business decision (given the 50%+ year-1 cash-on-cash returns for new stores over the past 6+ years), we believe that public equity investors will continue to not recognize this value driver without the two engines firing simultaneously."

SunTrust and Gordon Haskett both dropped their ratings on PLAY to Hold, with price targets of $47 and $48 respectively. The sell-side community went into the D&B earnings report with a consensus Outperform rating on the stock and Seeking Alpha's Quant rating is still flashing Bullish even after the report dropped.