HomeStreet says offer for Fannie Mae DUS isn't good enough

The preliminary non-binding offer from Dwight Capital to buy HomeStreet's (NASDAQ:HMST) Fannie Mae DUS multifamily origination and servicing business didn't provide "a compelling premium" to the ongoing earnings that business generates, the company said.

"This business is a highly integrated and important component of our overall commercial real estate business and generates a high risk-adjusted return that significantly exceeds our cost of capital," said Lead Independent Director Donald R. Voss. "Thus, we have concluded that a sale of our Fannie Mae DUS business is not in the company’s or its shareholders’ best interest at this time.”