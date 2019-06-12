SYBX, MAT among premarket gainers

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) +26% as Ginkgo Bioworks to invest $80M.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) +19% as seven new eCommerce brands have selected Celebros search by Bridgeline to power their customer search and merchandising experiences.
MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) +20% +13.8% on raised guidance.
Netshoes (NYSE:NETS) +15%.
Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) +9% on Q4 results.
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) +8% on positive upgrade.
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) +10% on pricing of common stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) +6% on services deal with The Green Organic Dutchman.
Mizuho Financial (NYSE:MFG) +7%.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) +6% on rejecting another merger bid from MGA Entertainment - LA Times.
