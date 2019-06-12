Energy  | Tech

Solar company Sunnova plans IPO - Reuters

|About: Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (TAN)|By:, SA News Editor

Sunnova Energy, which finances and manages residential solar and storage systems in the U.S., has confidentially filed for an initial public offering that could value the company at more than $1B, Reuters reports.

Sunnova is one of largest U.S. residential rooftop solar firms, serving 22 states and territories, in an industry that remains fragmented because of a hodgepodge of state regulations.

Since its establishment in 2012, Sunnova has received $2.5B-plus in backing from private investors including Energy Capital Partners, Triangle Peak Partners and Quantum Strategic Partners.

