Blue Apron hires for CTO position

Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) says it brought in Irina Krechmer to serve as the company's chief technology officer. Krechmer is expected to start on June 17.

The company says she brings over 20 years of experience designing, developing and implementing customer-focused technology solutions, primarily at e-commerce, media and consumer technology companies. He most recent stint was at XO Group.

She will be responsible at Blue Apron for all aspects of the company’s technology strategy, focusing on enhancing its platform to drive growth, and will report to CEO Linda Findley Kozlowski.

