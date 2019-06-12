MarketAxess -2.1% after Buckingham cuts on stock valuation

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) slides 2.1% after Buckingham Research cuts its rating to underperform from neutral, explaining that investors' enthusiasm over the company's growth prospects "has become excessive."

YTD, MKTX has risen 53% vs. 3.73% for the S&P 500 over the same period.

Analyst Hugh Miller takes bearish view due to the stock's valuation; calls the company "well managed" and says it's "best positioned to benefit from the electronification of the coporate bond markets."

Quant Rating Neutral; Sell-side average rating Hold (11 Hold, 1 Underperform)