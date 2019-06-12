BNY Mellon hires former Obama chief of staff

BNY Mellon (BK +0.1% ) names William M. Daley vice chairman with oversight of government affairs, communications, philanthropy, and corporate social responsibility.

He joins the company today.

Daley had served as President Obama's chief of staff in 2011-2012 and Secretary of Commerce during the Clinton administration in 1997-2000.

In the private sector, he's held several high-level positions including vice chair, chairman of the Midwest region and head of the office of corporate responsibility for JPMorgan Chase, and president of SBC Communications (now part of AT&T).