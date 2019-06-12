Immuron up 11% on encouraging Travelan data

Thinly traded nano cap Immuron Limited (IMRN +11.4% ) is up in early trade on the heels of encouraging results from a Shigella challenge study of in non-human primates aimed at assessing the effectiveness of Trevalen for preventing dysentery.

12 juvenile rhesus monkeys were segregated into two groups, eight who received Travalen and four who received placebo prior to oral challenge with Shigella, a bacterial group that causes stomach cramps, fever and diarrhea.

All four monkeys in the placebo group developed acute dysentery within 24 - 36 hours of Shigella challenge.

Six of the eight monkeys in the Travalen group showed no signs of dysentery while two "displayed" signs of dysentery.

The results were reported by Bangkok, Thailand-based U.S. Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences, a laboratory of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.

The active ingredient in Travalen is hyperimmune bovine colostrum powder which binds to Enterotoxigenic E. coli, the most common cause of traveler's diarrhea. It is also designed to reduce the risk of infection by other diarrhea-related bacteria like Shigella and Salmonella.