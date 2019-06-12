Tired market shows little early action

Stocks start little changed, in a market that appears tired following its recent run as investors await more information about U.S.-China trade talks and next week's Fed policy decision; Dow +0.1% , S&P flat, Nasdaq -0.2% .

The Fed received more inflation data today, with May CPI and core CPI both edging 0.1% higher, which could strengthen the case for the central bank to indicate a rate cut soon.

European bourses tick lower, with France's CAC and U.K.'s FTSE both -0.6% and Germany's DAX -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.6% .

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows relative weakness in energy ( -0.8% ) and information technology ( -0.4% ) while the defensive-oriented utilities ( +0.8% ), consumer staples ( +0.5% ) and health care ( +0.5% ) groups outperform.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing yields the two-year yield down 4 bps to 1.89% and the 10-year yield a basis point lower to 2.13%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 96.77.