Freeport sees Indonesia smelter construction starting in mid-2020

Freeport McMoRan's (FCX +0.3% ) Indonesia unit says it plans to begin construction of a copper smelter in the middle of next year, with production scheduled to start in late 2023.

FCX agreed to build a copper smelter within five years of closing a deal last December with the Indonesian government on the operatorship of the Grasberg copper mine.

FCX also says it will request an additional export quota from the government; the company currently has a one-year permit to export 198,282 wet metric tons of copper concentrate.