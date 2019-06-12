Oppenheimer still positive on CarGurus

Oppenheimer updates on CarGurus (CARG -0.8% ) after

"We remain buyers of CARG following yesterday's investor day where management presented a long-term roadmap to increase domestic AARSD, drive global expansion, and generate more value around the car ownership lifecycle."

"CARG appears well equipped to manage through its 12th Google algorithm change, and we view decelerating US traffic as a function of much tougher comps versus significant disruption to traffic acquisition dynamics. Additionally, we believe 20%-plus connection growth, higher product attach rates, and 7x US dealer ROI are strong indicators of upside to ‘19 US AARSD that can offset the short narrative of higher reliance on paid traffic channels."

Oppenheimer keeps an Outperform rating on CARG vs. the Sell-side consensus of Outperform and Quant Rating of Neutral.