State Street -1.1% after Credit Suisse cuts price target

In the aftermath of its presentation at an industry conference on Tuesday, State Street (NYSE:STT) falls 1.1% as analysts digest its dimmer outlook.

Credit Suisse trims its price target for STT to $63 from $75 to reflect its softer near-term forecast and outlook for slower growth longer term, writes analyst Susan Roth Katzke, who has a neutral rating on the stock.

Notes "set of macro and micro challenges working against the achievability prior guidance," such as deposit mix shift, low forex volatility/light volumes, and lower interest rates.

Note that all earnings revisions for STT in the past 90 days have been downward.

Quant Rating Bearish; Sell-side average rating Outperform (7 Buy, 4 Outperform, 10 Hold, 1 Underperform)