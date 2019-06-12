Globus Maritime -5% post Q1 results

Globus Maritime (GLBS -5% ) reports Q1 revenue decrease of 10.2% Y/Y to $3.54M mainly attributed to the decrease average time charter rates $6,736 per vessel per day, declined 16%.

Average number of vessels remains unchanged at 5 with fleet utilization increased 150 bps to 99.6%.

Daily operating expenses decreased 19.3% to $4,634 per vessel per day.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 73 bps to 10.56%.

The Company signed a securities purchase agreement with a private investor and on March 13, 2019 issued, for gross proceeds of $5M.

In May and June, the Company signed term sheets for the refinance of the entire fleet and new loan provides 75% financing on the assets at a rate of LIBOR +8.5%.

The quarter ended with outstanding borrowings of $42.6M.

Previously: Globus Maritime reports Q1 results (Jun. 11 2019)