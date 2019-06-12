X4 Pharma to fund no-cost genetic testing for rare immune deficiency disorder; shares up 3%

Aimed at providing greater access to faster and earlier diagnosis for people who may have a genetic mutation linked to WHIM syndrome and severe congenital neutropenia, X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR +2.6% ) will partner with Invitae (NVTA -1.4% ) to offer free-of-charge genetic testing under X4's PATH4FORWARD program which also includes genetic counseling and family variant testing.

X4's lead candidate is Phase 3-stage mavorizafor (X4P-001) for the potential treatment of WHIM syndrome, a rare inherited immune deficiency disorder.

Severe congenital neutropenia, a deficiency of neutrophils, is also a rare immune deficiency disorder.