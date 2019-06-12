Argentina's Macri chooses moderate running mate, lifting country's stocks

Argentina-based stocks enjoy a boost after Pres. Macri chose a moderate senator as his vice presidential candidate in the October elections; polls have showed Macri narrowly trailing the main opposition ticket.
Macri became president in 2015, and Miguel Pichetto helped reach a final deal with holders of Argentine sovereign bonds, which was key to loosening up access to international financial markets.
TGS +8.4%, CEPU +8.4%, TEO +7.6%, PAM +6.7%, IRS +6.3%, GGAL +6%, BFR +5.9%, EDN +5.4%, SUPV +4.8%, CRESY +4%, BMA +3.9%, YPF +3.7%, ARGT +3.3%.
