Boot Barn amends credit terms

Boot Barn (BOOT -1.2% ) announces that it amended both its revolving credit facility and term loan.

The amendment to its revolving credit facility increased the capacity to $165M from $135M and extended the maturity by two years to the earlier of June 6, 2024 or 90 days prior to the maturity date of the term loan, which is now scheduled to mature on June 29, 2023.

As a result of new amendments and the prepayment of the term loan, the company now expects interest expense for the fiscal year to be $14.5M vs. previous guidance of $15.5M.

Source: Press Release