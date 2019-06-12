BB&T-SunTrust sign lease for new headquarters in Charlotte

BB&T (BBT -0.5% ) and SunTrust Banks (STI -0.4% ) choose the Hearst Tower in Charlotte, NC, for the combined company's headquarters.

The two companies signed a 15-year lease with Cousins Properties (CUZ +1.4% ) for 561,000 square-feet of space at 214 North Tryon Street in Charlotte's financial district.

It will eventually house ~2,000 employees.

Lease includes an option to buy the property from Cousins for $455.5M; one-time purchase option is exercisable through Q4 2019, and, if exercised, the purchase will close in Q1 2020.

The combined company will take occupancy in phases beginning in August 2019 and finishing in June 2021; Bank of America, as well as other customers currently occupying the newly leased space, will move out to accommodate the BB&T-SunTrust's move-in.

BB&T and SunTrust announced the proposed merger in February and expects it to close later this year.

The merger is subject to a number of conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval of both companies' shareholders.