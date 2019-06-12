Teva hits 19-year low on continued pricing pressure

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -4.2%) slumps on modestly higher volume. Shares are now exchanging hands at the lowest prices in 19 years. The stock continues to fight pricing headwinds, the continued erosion of Copaxone sales (down 56% in Q1) and its potential exposure from opioid litigation.
Other generic players are also in the red.
Selected tickers: Dr. Reddy's Labs (RDY -1.3%), Perrigo (PRGO -0.6%), Mylan (MYL -1.6%), Mallinckrodt (MNK -0.8%), Lannett Company (LCI -4.4%), Endo International (ENDP -1.9%), Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL -0.9%), Bausch Health Companies (BHC -3.2%), Akorn (AKRX -1.2%), Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS -2.7%)
