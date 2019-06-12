Sunniva sells its Okanagan Falls property to Cannapharmarx for C$20M

Sunniva (OTCQB:SNNVF +1.3% ) has agreed to sell Sunniva Medical Inc. (SMI) to CannaPharmaRx Inc. (OTCPK:CPMD) in an all-cash transaction for C$20M less certain outstanding liabilities in SMI, including the mortgage on the property.

SMI owns the Sunniva Canada Campus, which includes construction assets for a planned 759,000 sq. ft. greenhouse located on an ~114-acre property in Okanagan Falls, British Columbia.

Net proceeds payable to Sunniva are anticipated to be ~C$15.5M. The transaction is expected to close on or around July 5, 2019.