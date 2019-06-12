FCC pushing to act on C-band proposals 'quickly' - chairman

In an ongoing Senate FCC oversight hearing, agency Chairman Ajit Pai says the FCC will take action on proposals to monetize C-band spectrum "as quickly as we can."
Such an auction calls for a complex design that still needs to be evaluated, Pai says.
Key leaders of the C-Band Alliance (coming together to push for repurposing mid-band satellite spectrum for use in 5G development) are trailing the market today: Intelsat (NYSE:I) -1%; Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) -0.7%. SES (OTCPK:SGBAF) is up 1.4% in OTC trading today.
