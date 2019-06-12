Post-earnings slide for Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture (HOFT -14.9% ) slides after missing EPS estimates with its Q1 report.

The company points to "cost-related issues" with the Home Meridian segment and notes reduced demand and soft retail conditions across the home furnishings industry.

"We are addressing all these challenges with strategies to improve profitably in all our businesses. We expect the challenges to persist throughout the summer, but are optimistic about the fall selling season," says CEO Paul Toms.

