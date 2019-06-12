Pioneer Energy gets NYSE continued listing standard warning

Pioneer Energy Services (PES -4.3% ) says it received a de-listing warning from the NYSE, as the company's stock does not satisfy one of the exchange's continued listing standards.

The NYSE requires the average closing price of a listed company's stock be no less than $1.00/share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period; as of Monday, PES's average closing price over the 30 days was $0.89/share.

PES says it intends to cure the share price deficiency; it has six months to regain compliance.