Capstone Turbine boosts Q4 revenue but down on profitability

Capstone Turbine (CPST +1% ) says that Q4 aftermarket revenue was the second largest in Capstone’s history

Revenue was $22M, fueled by a 16% sequential increase in its service and accessories sales, driven by completion of multiple distributor replacements and an increase in C200 parts sales.

New gross product orders of $18M, +17% Y/Y with book-to-bill ratio of 1.4:1 after it shipped 11.8 megawatts of power.

During 4Q, the company signed multiple service contracts covering a total of 30.7 MW, a company record.

Reported wider net loss of $3.9M as compared to $1.9M, last year; adj. EBITDA loss was $2.2M, compared to marginal profit of $0.1M.

Gross margin of 15% was down from 23% last year, primarily due to higher warranty and FPP expenses.

The company said that for fiscal 2019, revenue grew 1% and did not meet the double-digit growth target

