Fannie, Freddie +2.1% as FHFA head seeks Congressional action

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) rises 2.1% and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC +2.1% ) gains 2.1% after the Wall Street Journal reports that the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency plans to prod Congress to take action over restructuring the two government-controlled mortgage giants so they can finally return to the private sector.

If the legislative branch doesn't do anything, then the FHFA will do what it can on its own.

Mark Calabria, who heads the agency that oversees Fannie and Freddie, is expected to send ideas to Congress as early as this week, people familiar with the matter told the WSJ.

“If I do nothing and don’t push, then I’m fairly certain Congress will do nothing,” said Calabria, who was appointed by President Trump to head the agency.

He admits that mortgages could become more expensive if the Trump administration releases Fannie and Freddie without a broader legislative solution, reason enough for Congress to do something, he said.